This Is What Whales Are Betting On Insmed

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Insmed. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $124,459, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,459,669.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $180.0 for Insmed, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Insmed stands at 1864.43, with a total volume reaching 6,811.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Insmed, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Insmed 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.9 $9.1 $9.2 $165.00 $276.0K 6.1K 534 INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.8 $9.3 $9.3 $165.00 $213.9K 6.1K 234 INSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.8 $12.8 $14.1 $150.00 $118.4K 2.2K 573 INSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.8 $12.8 $13.8 $150.00 $89.7K 2.2K 202 INSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.8 $12.8 $14.0 $150.00 $86.8K 2.2K 489

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

In light of the recent options history for Insmed, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Insmed

With a trading volume of 1,149,231, the price of INSM is up by 2.1%, reaching $164.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Insmed

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $194.33.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $194. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Insmed, which currently sits at a price target of $193. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Insmed, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Insmed options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.