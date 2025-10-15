Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CELH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $140,047, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $674,905.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $70.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $5.45 $5.05 $5.45 $63.00 $218.0K 27 425 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.05 $63.00 $99.9K 27 630 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.55 $5.3 $5.5 $62.50 $93.5K 790 172 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.35 $7.0 $7.0 $60.00 $70.0K 4.2K 7 CELH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $0.49 $0.34 $0.42 $65.00 $66.2K 7.0K 2.0K

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. The firm now owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy. It dedicates its efforts to product innovation and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers and distribution to PepsiCo. The firm issued convertible preferred shares following PepsiCo's investments in 2022 and 2025, giving the latter an 11% stake in Celsius.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,608,459, the price of CELH is up by 0.91%, reaching $62.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $62.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $55. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.