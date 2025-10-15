This Is What Whales Are Betting On Albemarle

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,750 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $429,197.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $160.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.9 $12.75 $13.0 $120.00 $130.0K 1.6K 301 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.7 $9.65 $10.7 $100.00 $68.4K 1.5K 64 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $41.75 $38.1 $38.4 $70.00 $57.6K 404 16 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.15 $9.5 $9.5 $160.00 $47.5K 911 56 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.05 $13.2 $13.2 $100.00 $39.6K 1.0K 30

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Albemarle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Albemarle

Trading volume stands at 937,902, with ALB's price up by 1.93%, positioned at $98.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Albemarle

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $92.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Albemarle with a target price of $92. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $85. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.