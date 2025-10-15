Smart Money Is Betting Big In USAR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on USA Rare Earth.

Looking at options history for USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $390,600 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,543,535.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $55.0 for USA Rare Earth over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for USA Rare Earth's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of USA Rare Earth's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

USA Rare Earth Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.9 $9.6 $9.8 $35.00 $290.9K 1.1K 306 USAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $40.00 $203.9K 1.1K 419 USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $19.6 $16.6 $17.27 $15.00 $172.8K 4.2K 300 USAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.8 $16.0 $16.5 $20.00 $165.0K 7.7K 263 USAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.7 $14.6 $14.7 $25.00 $151.4K 2.4K 229

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Inc is a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain that supports the state of energy, mobility, and national security in the United States. USARE is developing an NdFeB magnet manufacturing plant in the United States, and establishing domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical and consumer electronics industries.

In light of the recent options history for USA Rare Earth, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of USA Rare Earth

With a volume of 16,440,135, the price of USAR is down -9.87% at $33.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About USA Rare Earth

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

