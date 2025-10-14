A Closer Look at Grab Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GRAB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Grab Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $75,500, and 8 calls, totaling $541,029.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $7.5 for Grab Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Grab Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Grab Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $7.5, over the past month.

Grab Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GRAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $0.65 $0.55 $0.6 $6.00 $115.9K 61.0K 3.0K GRAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.25 $0.2 $0.2 $7.50 $89.6K 124.4K 8.6K GRAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $1.8 $1.75 $1.79 $7.00 $89.5K 25.8K 2.2K GRAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $7.00 $85.0K 101.6K 575 GRAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.2 $0.15 $0.15 $5.00 $75.5K 28.5K 5.0K

About Grab Holdings

Founded in 2012, Grab provides ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, and financial services (payments, consumer loans, and enterprise offerings) in eight Southeast-Asian countries through its mobile platform. The company partners with merchants and riders, connecting them with consumers while charging commission to both sides. Grab has a leading market share in and derives 89% of its revenue from its core businesses, ride-sharing and food delivery. Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia contributed more than 70% of revenue in 2024. Grab's main competitors in Southeast Asia are Line Man and Goto. Its financial services business is still in its nascent stage and provides minimal revenue currently. The company now also generates advertising revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Grab Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Grab Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 22,268,695, the price of GRAB is down by -2.36%, reaching $5.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Grab Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Grab Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.