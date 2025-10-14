10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.50 $52.0K 28.1K 9.6K GEMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.50 $35.8K 384 1.2K GGAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $32.00 $69.9K 8.9K 807 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $360.00 $28.1K 443 720 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $100.00 $28.0K 5.1K 632 GLXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $40.50 $26.2K 75 502 TOST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $49.00 $32.8K 2.9K 450 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $325.00 $70.1K 1.9K 323 PRU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $110.00 $28.1K 517 307 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $145.00 $36.3K 3.5K 177

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 28170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEMI (NASDAQ:GEMI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $362.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GGAL (NASDAQ:GGAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 8921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 5124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOST (NYSE:TOST), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 2911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PRU (NYSE:PRU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $1815.0 per contract. There were 3517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.