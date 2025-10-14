Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASTS

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 186 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $5,012,995, and 156 are calls, for a total amount of $15,331,488.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $135.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $28.85 $27.4 $27.45 $70.00 $549.0K 3.1K 349 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $51.55 $50.4 $51.55 $46.00 $515.5K 652 100 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.9 $44.7 $45.3 $55.00 $361.3K 29.1K 1.3K ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $32.45 $31.2 $32.0 $135.00 $254.9K 2.5K 872 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $57.6 $56.5 $56.5 $45.00 $203.4K 3.4K 39

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile

Currently trading with a volume of 9,218,719, the ASTS's price is down by -2.73%, now at $88.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $51.45.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Underperform, adjusting the price target to $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

