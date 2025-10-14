Behind the Scenes of Arista Networks's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,061,239, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,458,477.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $190.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 1403.51 with a total volume of 6,448.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $51.2 $51.1 $51.1 $95.00 $638.7K 514 127 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.0 $10.5 $11.0 $150.00 $275.0K 751 275 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $48.4 $47.3 $47.3 $100.00 $203.3K 1.5K 44 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.7 $160.00 $167.0K 8.5K 374 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.4 $38.9 $40.0 $105.00 $160.0K 3.5K 40

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks

With a trading volume of 6,052,046, the price of ANET is down by -4.58%, reaching $140.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.