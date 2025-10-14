Decoding Pagaya Techs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pagaya Techs. Our analysis of options history for Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $822,510, and 10 were calls, valued at $411,965.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $37.0 for Pagaya Techs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pagaya Techs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pagaya Techs's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Pagaya Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PGY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.2 $12.3 $37.00 $492.0K 438 400 PGY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.1 $11.0 $35.00 $330.5K 370 0 PGY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.5 $4.2 $4.47 $28.00 $66.7K 423 172 PGY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.8 $2.5 $2.76 $30.00 $54.5K 2.3K 229 PGY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.1 $10.55 $20.00 $52.6K 1.9K 160

About Pagaya Techs

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

In light of the recent options history for Pagaya Techs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Pagaya Techs

Trading volume stands at 2,000,277, with PGY's price down by -3.47%, positioned at $27.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Pagaya Techs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.0.

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pagaya Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.