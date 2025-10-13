Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) revealed 105 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $787,703, and 86 were calls, valued at $6,867,182.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $400.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $141.4 $138.35 $139.6 $170.00 $558.4K 475 40 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $132.45 $130.15 $132.45 $185.00 $238.6K 0 18 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $152.3 $150.1 $152.3 $160.00 $213.2K 724 69 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $128.75 $128.7 $128.75 $190.00 $167.3K 1 2 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $84.9 $83.6 $84.9 $250.00 $152.6K 22 7

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,258,509, the price of JPM is up 2.31% at $307.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $337.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $345. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $336. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.