Spotlight on Datadog: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $577,626 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,206,888.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $200.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 542.54 with a total volume of 3,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $35.7 $34.7 $34.7 $155.00 $347.0K 291 120 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.95 $6.8 $6.95 $175.00 $171.6K 472 874 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.15 $4.4 $4.4 $140.00 $94.1K 531 215 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.85 $6.25 $6.3 $150.00 $92.1K 1.8K 146 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.45 $12.6 $12.6 $160.00 $79.3K 2.6K 64

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,458,564, with DDOG's price up by 2.81%, positioned at $163.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $182.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $180. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Datadog with a target price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $189.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.