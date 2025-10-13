Spotlight on Pan American Silver: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pan American Silver. Our analysis of options history for Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $250,127, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,808,674.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $45.0 for Pan American Silver during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pan American Silver's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pan American Silver's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Pan American Silver 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.4 $5.2 $5.4 $41.00 $145.8K 28 271 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.9 $11.9 $11.9 $29.00 $119.0K 1.1K 207 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.8 $11.8 $11.8 $29.00 $118.0K 1.1K 107 PAAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.55 $2.55 $45.00 $114.7K 1.8K 16 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.6 $37.00 $112.1K 1.8K 1.2K

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pan American Silver, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Pan American Silver

With a volume of 4,712,419, the price of PAAS is up 6.94% at $41.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Pan American Silver

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $62.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from CIBC continues to hold a Outperformer rating for Pan American Silver, targeting a price of $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.