10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $310.00 $44.0K 5.0K 2.3K BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.50 $43.4K 10.1K 2.0K SYF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $60.00 $226.7K 202 1.0K USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $28.9K 1.1K 971 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $30.0K 28.8K 696 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $790.00 $30.8K 761 442 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $90.00 $192.3K 489 364 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $27.0K 2.5K 225 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $149.00 $37.2K 324 222 CODI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.00 $36.5K 26 201

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 5023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 10125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYF (NYSE:SYF), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $226.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB (NYSE:USB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 1149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 459 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 28846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND (NYSE:LMND), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 459 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.3K, with a price of $962.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CODI (NYSE:CODI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

