Kenvue Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KVUE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Kenvue. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $174,122, and 7 are calls, amounting to $790,253.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $23.0 for Kenvue, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kenvue's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kenvue's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Kenvue 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KVUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.17 $0.13 $0.13 $23.00 $416.0K 220.6K 36.2K KVUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.04 $1.0 $1.0 $17.00 $123.7K 26.7K 2.6K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.71 $18.00 $70.9K 1.0K 1 KVUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.35 $16.50 $70.0K 6.3K 2.0K KVUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.27 $2.25 $2.27 $18.00 $62.8K 13.0K 328

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating over $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kenvue, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Kenvue Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,607,994, the price of KVUE is down -0.66% at $16.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Kenvue

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Kenvue, targeting a price of $21. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Kenvue, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Kenvue, maintaining a target price of $18. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Rothschild & Co upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $22. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Kenvue, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kenvue options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.