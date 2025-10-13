Behind the Scenes of Procter & Gamble's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Procter & Gamble. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,804, and 8 calls, totaling $480,902.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $170.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.9 $5.9 $150.00 $147.5K 1.7K 310 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.4 $8.4 $8.4 $150.00 $76.4K 483 102 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.35 $8.25 $8.25 $150.00 $61.0K 483 185 PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $5.85 $5.4 $5.63 $155.00 $56.3K 578 127 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $160.00 $47.2K 1.4K 21

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales of nearly $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Procter & Gamble

Trading volume stands at 2,439,912, with PG's price down by -1.46%, positioned at $147.51.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $167.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $163. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $176. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $153. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $174. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.