Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OWL

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Blue Owl Capital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $812,147, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $82,000.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $19.0 for Blue Owl Capital, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blue Owl Capital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blue Owl Capital's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

Blue Owl Capital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $19.00 $135.9K 2.2K 302 OWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.2 $1.1 $1.1 $15.00 $110.1K 2.2K 3.1K OWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.05 $0.9 $1.05 $15.00 $108.0K 2.2K 509 OWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $15.00 $105.1K 2.2K 4.1K OWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $15.00 $104.7K 2.2K 4.1K

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP (Blue Owl Holdings) and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP (Blue Owl Carry). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blue Owl Capital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Blue Owl Capital Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 10,397,474, the OWL's price is up by 0.86%, now at $16.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blue Owl Capital

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Blue Owl Capital with a target price of $21.

