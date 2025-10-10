Smart Money Is Betting Big In LLY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 152 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 43 are puts, for a total amount of $2,044,097, and 109 are calls, for a total amount of $6,437,401.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $420.0 and $1260.0 for Eli Lilly, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $1260.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $219.0 $217.6 $219.0 $620.00 $219.0K 107 15 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $27.15 $23.45 $24.5 $1000.00 $147.0K 918 413 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $219.0 $216.85 $219.0 $620.00 $109.5K 107 15 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $219.0 $217.05 $219.0 $620.00 $109.5K 107 5 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $10.25 $9.15 $10.25 $765.00 $102.5K 86 106

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,471,318, the price of LLY is down -2.22% at $836.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $962.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1050. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $948. * An analyst from Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $830. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1023.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.