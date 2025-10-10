Wynn Resorts Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,431,608 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $135,929.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $155.0 for Wynn Resorts during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wynn Resorts stands at 3798.4, with a total volume reaching 5,331.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wynn Resorts, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.8 $10.75 $10.8 $105.00 $161.0K 58 270 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $27.05 $25.7 $25.7 $135.00 $95.1K 21 20 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.25 $9.6 $9.6 $110.00 $90.2K 85 311 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.75 $9.7 $9.75 $110.00 $83.4K 85 215 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.5 $9.1 $9.5 $110.00 $76.0K 85 476

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wynn Resorts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Wynn Resorts's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,282,579, the WYNN's price is down by -2.72%, now at $120.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wynn Resorts

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $141.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, maintaining a target price of $128. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Wynn Resorts, targeting a price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Wynn Resorts, targeting a price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

