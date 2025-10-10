This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertiv Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 157 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,849,566 and 130, calls, for a total amount of $10,232,359.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $240.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vertiv Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vertiv Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.7 $7.4 $9.75 $170.00 $487.5K 3.6K 1.9K VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.1 $13.25 $13.55 $165.00 $406.5K 512 583 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.05 $8.0 $8.1 $155.00 $281.8K 1.1K 1.0K VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.6 $21.9 $23.2 $190.00 $234.3K 14.3K 177 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $9.85 $8.35 $8.45 $170.00 $211.2K 3.6K 1.1K

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Vertiv Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,761,589, the price of VRT is up 6.27% at $179.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Vertiv Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $169.75.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $192. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $145. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $162. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.