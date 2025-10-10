CrowdStrike Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 95 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,272,870 and 72, calls, for a total amount of $3,793,359.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $700.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 584.9, with a total volume reaching 14,670.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $700.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $16.0 $14.0 $14.52 $510.00 $291.2K 251 217 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.55 $3.55 $4.6 $420.00 $207.0K 1.6K 463 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $116.9 $108.05 $112.48 $490.00 $112.4K 487 15 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $118.95 $118.9 $118.95 $560.00 $95.1K 8 8 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.6 $28.45 $29.0 $500.00 $87.0K 1.4K 293

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

In light of the recent options history for CrowdStrike Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

Trading volume stands at 1,655,337, with CRWD's price down by -2.42%, positioned at $496.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 46 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $535.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $600. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Scotiabank upgrades its rating to Sector Outperform with a revised price target of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $475. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $510. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $490.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.