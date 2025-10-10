10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $420.00 $136.0K 19.3K 95.3K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $480.0K 15.3K 3.9K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $88.6K 1.3K 1.3K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $130.00 $34.2K 14.8K 480 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $220.00 $38.4K 794 283 DUOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $340.00 $29.8K 302 140 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $270.00 $38.0K 456 137 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $165.00 $26.0K 174 39 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $330.00 $52.9K 640 10 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2000.00 $25.5K 5 2

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 19388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 462 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $480.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 15333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.6K, with a price of $4220.0 per contract. There were 1398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 14851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1873.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $5298.0 per contract. There were 640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $25590.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.