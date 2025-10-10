10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $187.50 $58.5K 56.8K 114.6K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $220.00 $42.2K 9.7K 18.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $240.00 $35.1K 12.3K 11.6K ONDS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.00 $26.2K 31.5K 10.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $37.00 $33.0K 6.4K 4.5K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $97.00 $89.3K 435 2.0K QUBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $21.00 $26.7K 5.4K 1.7K HIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.00 $25.0K 253 1.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $70.00 $39.7K 7.5K 1.3K CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $140.00 $38.1K 722 1.1K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1069 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 56837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 9725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 12317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 31586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 306 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 6475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1462 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.3K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT (NASDAQ:QUBT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 5440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIVE (NASDAQ:HIVE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 7536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

