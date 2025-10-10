Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Sea

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $52,650, and 8 calls, totaling $513,115.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $200.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 206.86 with a total volume of 264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $141.95 $138.0 $139.0 $45.00 $139.0K 95 20 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $57.5 $0.0 $57.5 $190.00 $115.0K 9 0 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $21.9 $20.05 $20.85 $200.00 $83.4K 470 40 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $175.00 $52.6K 75 137 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $8.5 $7.4 $8.08 $180.00 $40.4K 111 2

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,009,076, with SE's price down by -3.11%, positioned at $182.15.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

Expert Opinions on Sea

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sea, targeting a price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.