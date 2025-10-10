Smart Money Is Betting Big In First Majestic Silver Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 options trades for First Majestic Silver.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $94,000, and 33, calls, for a total amount of $3,934,515.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $20.0 for First Majestic Silver, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Majestic Silver's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Majestic Silver's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $12.00 $796.4K 13.1K 2.5K AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.05 $3.15 $12.00 $315.0K 13.1K 1.0K AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.46 $2.45 $2.45 $16.00 $247.6K 1.1K 1.1K AG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $2.2 $1.97 $2.08 $16.00 $228.8K 1.1K 2.2K AG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.05 $3.2 $12.00 $208.0K 13.1K 6.6K

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns three producing mines in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Majestic Silver, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of First Majestic Silver

Trading volume stands at 13,380,428, with AG's price down by -1.16%, positioned at $13.58.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Majestic Silver

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on First Majestic Silver, maintaining a target price of $17. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Majestic Silver, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

