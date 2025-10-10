Red Cat Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Red Cat Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $206,930, and 7 were calls, valued at $337,974.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for Red Cat Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Red Cat Holdings options trades today is 3156.43 with a total volume of 1,248.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Red Cat Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Red Cat Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $14.4 $14.0 $14.4 $28.00 $115.2K 0 0 RCAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.4 $3.72 $13.00 $93.0K 3.4K 5 RCAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.15 $2.54 $17.00 $63.2K 4.4K 34 RCAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $5.6 $5.2 $5.58 $19.00 $58.3K 0 100 RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.2 $5.2 $10.00 $52.0K 7.6K 321

About Red Cat Holdings

Red Cat Holdings Inc is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat's suite of solutions includes the Arachnid family of ISR and precision strike drones, which includes the Black Widow, a small unmanned ISR system; and WEB (Warfighter Electronic Bridge) GCS, designed to command and control an entire drone family of systems for military operations. Its other offerings include Edge 130 Blue drone systems, Trichon, a fixed-wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities.

Present Market Standing of Red Cat Holdings

Trading volume stands at 4,082,879, with RCAT's price down by -2.73%, positioned at $14.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Red Cat Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.0.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.