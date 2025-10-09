Applied Digital Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $339,036, and 45 are calls, for a total amount of $2,757,600.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $40.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.43 $28.00 $171.1K 1.9K 4.0K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.8 $24.00 $160.0K 681 381 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $8.05 $7.9 $8.0 $20.00 $159.8K 2.3K 301 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.0 $2.96 $3.0 $28.00 $150.0K 3.5K 2.5K APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.41 $28.00 $136.4K 1.9K 3.5K

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Present Market Standing of Applied Digital

With a volume of 27,496,907, the price of APLD is up 6.23% at $29.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Digital

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $43. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.