Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in D.R. Horton

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for D.R. Horton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 24% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $914,420, and 33 are calls, amounting to $1,903,999.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $175.0 for D.R. Horton during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.5 $157.50 $506.0K 967 977 DHI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.3 $145.00 $318.0K 2.7K 855 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.1 $18.7 $19.0 $140.00 $99.2K 0 159 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.0 $17.6 $17.65 $140.00 $98.6K 0 215 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.8 $17.6 $17.6 $140.00 $98.6K 0 271

About D.R. Horton

With operations in 126 markets across 36 states D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in the United States. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Current Position of D.R. Horton

Currently trading with a volume of 5,114,448, the DHI's price is down by -4.35%, now at $151.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About D.R. Horton

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $173.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $175. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to In-Line, setting a price target of $169.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.