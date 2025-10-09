Veeva Systems Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Veeva Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,351,350, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $28,150.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $280.0 for Veeva Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Veeva Systems options trades today is 126.0 with a total volume of 6,670.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Veeva Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.5 $15.6 $16.5 $280.00 $544.5K 45 603 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.5 $15.4 $16.5 $280.00 $419.1K 45 254 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.5 $15.6 $16.5 $280.00 $123.7K 45 797 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.5 $15.6 $16.5 $280.00 $59.4K 45 953 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.5 $15.6 $16.5 $280.00 $49.5K 45 973

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Where Is Veeva Systems Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 581,871, the VEEV's price is down by -1.26%, now at $298.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Veeva Systems

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $380.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $380.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Veeva Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.