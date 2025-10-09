Smart Money Is Betting Big In CVNA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carvana. Our analysis of options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) revealed 181 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 64 were puts, with a value of $4,316,587, and 117 were calls, valued at $9,083,534.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $600.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carvana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carvana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $247.6 $243.65 $245.55 $110.00 $392.8K 89 58 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $172.75 $170.55 $172.7 $185.00 $276.3K 2 30 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $71.0 $69.05 $69.45 $400.00 $243.0K 135 68 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $325.00 $195.6K 2.1K 1.1K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $238.2 $233.9 $235.95 $120.00 $188.8K 70 23

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carvana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Carvana's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,767,970, the price of CVNA is up 0.3% at $362.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $446.67.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $425. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $475. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $440.

