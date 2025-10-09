Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 90 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $2,425,530 and 73, calls, for a total amount of $5,782,126.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $150.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4125.66, with a total volume reaching 138,022.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $20.05 $19.8 $19.98 $70.00 $1.5M 129 800 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.45 $7.35 $7.36 $60.00 $736.0K 5.2K 1.4K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.45 $21.3 $21.3 $39.00 $489.9K 2.1K 261 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $23.35 $23.2 $23.31 $40.00 $233.1K 2.2K 101 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $55.00 $156.6K 20.3K 14.2K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Super Micro Computer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 22,973,695, the SMCI's price is down by -1.99%, now at $57.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $46.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.