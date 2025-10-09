Citigroup Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,832,421, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $2,462,840.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $120.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $90.00 $945.0K 10.7K 0 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $16.6 $16.2 $16.55 $100.00 $496.5K 573 0 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.53 $1.47 $1.48 $105.00 $375.7K 26.5K 19 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $97.00 $211.7K 53 550 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $16.4 $15.4 $16.11 $100.00 $161.1K 573 500

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,944,076, with C's price up by 0.09%, positioned at $96.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $122.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $129. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $123. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $112.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.