Smart Money Is Betting Big In APP Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 173 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 63 are puts, for a total amount of $3,607,081 and 110, calls, for a total amount of $24,282,606.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $1060.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $209.8 $203.2 $209.3 $600.00 $8.9M 88 1 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $204.8 $198.9 $204.8 $610.00 $8.8M 5 1 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $165.3 $164.9 $165.3 $710.00 $165.3K 41 15 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $44.2 $41.6 $42.65 $640.00 $106.6K 457 154 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $600.00 $103.0K 3.5K 2.5K

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,378,491, the price of APP is down by -5.09%, reaching $597.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

Expert Opinions on AppLovin

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $745.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $740. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $740. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $860. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on AppLovin with a target price of $745. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $640.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AppLovin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.