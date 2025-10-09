Behind the Scenes of Goldman Sachs Group's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 64 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $2,017,074, and 39 are calls, amounting to $4,734,462.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $460.0 to $980.0 for Goldman Sachs Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $460.0 to $980.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $179.55 $175.0 $177.0 $600.00 $2.9M 351 248 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $12.3 $11.6 $12.15 $720.00 $243.0K 25 200 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $23.5 $23.25 $23.5 $805.00 $235.0K 274 101 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $54.6 $53.3 $53.46 $800.00 $197.7K 144 171 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $54.65 $53.25 $53.25 $800.00 $175.7K 144 134

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 765,990, the GS's price is up by 0.69%, now at $781.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $825.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $855. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $785. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $830. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Goldman Sachs Group, targeting a price of $805. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $854.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.