10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $430.00 $33.5K 18.5K 87.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $225.00 $166.5K 22.8K 22.9K HELE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $20.00 $35.0K 31 1.3K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $180.00 $45.4K 2.2K 1.2K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $391.2K 284 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $8.00 $195.9K 1.4K 1.1K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $25.5K 3.5K 955 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.00 $34.1K 8.0K 809 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $37.00 $88.8K 1.8K 744 LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.00 $28.2K 824 578

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $609.0 per contract. There were 18522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 22873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HELE (NASDAQ:HELE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 2211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 463 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 480 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $391.2K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 1005 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 946 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 3582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 8058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $444.0 per contract. There were 1834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.