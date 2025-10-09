10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $192.50 $83.2K 74.9K 149.5K RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $40.00 $66.0K 13.0K 29.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $70.00 $392.0K 92.6K 27.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $255.00 $30.0K 13.1K 26.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $250.00 $25.3K 24.7K 24.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $55.00 $45.1K 20.3K 15.6K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $119.4K 29.4K 14.2K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $170.00 $28.0K 2.7K 12.4K CSIQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $20.00 $37.0K 530 10.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $18.50 $74.1K 5.0K 7.5K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 74965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 13038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 435 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1450 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $392.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 92641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 13173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 24707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 20341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 29400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSIQ (NASDAQ:CSIQ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 834 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 1361 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

