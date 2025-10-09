Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 63 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $2,930,846, and 46 are calls, amounting to $2,529,754.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $750.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $750.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $25.4 $24.6 $24.6 $500.00 $246.0K 301 107 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $52.7 $52.5 $52.51 $480.00 $194.3K 357 75 CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $52.7 $52.4 $52.53 $480.00 $162.7K 357 32 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $166.0 $163.45 $166.0 $450.00 $149.4K 50 9 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $152.9 $150.65 $152.5 $420.00 $137.2K 266 9

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,091,421, the price of CRWD is down by -0.05%, reaching $509.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $535.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $510. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $500. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $550. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $515.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.