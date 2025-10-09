Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VRT

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $147,232 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $4,177,090.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $220.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.55 $7.35 $7.4 $190.00 $740.0K 3.1K 1.0K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $33.0 $30.5 $30.2 $139.00 $663.0K 220 220 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $25.7 $24.35 $25.75 $185.00 $463.7K 57 180 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.05 $18.65 $19.05 $190.00 $381.0K 14.2K 0 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.3 $5.75 $6.3 $170.00 $189.0K 4.5K 463

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 2,209,063, the VRT's price is down by -0.62%, now at $166.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Expert Opinions on Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $169.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $145. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $162. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $192.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.