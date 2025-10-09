Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAMY

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United States Antimony. Our analysis of options history for United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $70,856, and 10 were calls, valued at $617,970.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $0.5 and $15.0 for United States Antimony, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Antimony's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Antimony's whale trades within a strike price range from $0.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Antimony Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $10.00 $200.5K 221 371 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.4 $3.9 $4.1 $15.00 $178.3K 1.8K 500 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $10.00 $93.0K 3.9K 413 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.8 $5.6 $5.67 $5.00 $84.2K 14.5K 208 UAMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.3 $9.4 $10.25 $0.50 $51.2K 375 50

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. It has two operating segments: antimony and zeolite. Its products and services include antimony; silver; gold; zeolite products; and storage, handling, & packaging services. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for United States Antimony, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United States Antimony Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,714,499, the price of UAMY is up 11.02% at $10.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Expert Opinions on United States Antimony

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.5.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United States Antimony, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

