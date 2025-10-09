October 9, 2025 11:03 AM 3 min read

This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,135 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $738,187.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1500.0 to $2460.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1500.0 to $2460.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $201.6 $195.1 $195.1 $2200.00 $585.2K 228 31
MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $103.7 $90.0 $90.0 $2300.00 $90.0K 0 10
MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $80.5 $80.5 $80.5 $1500.00 $40.2K 51 5
MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $356.0 $320.2 $336.73 $2400.00 $33.6K 21 1
MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $24.5 $9.7 $19.5 $2200.00 $29.2K 77 16

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

  • Currently trading with a volume of 101,094, the MELI's price is up by 0.23%, now at $2185.0.
  • RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2750.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

MELI
MELIMercadoLibre Inc
$2200.000.92%
