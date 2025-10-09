This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.
Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 8 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,135 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $738,187.
Predicted Price Range
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1500.0 to $2460.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1500.0 to $2460.0 in the last 30 days.
MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|MELI
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$201.6
|$195.1
|$195.1
|$2200.00
|$585.2K
|228
|31
|MELI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|11/14/25
|$103.7
|$90.0
|$90.0
|$2300.00
|$90.0K
|0
|10
|MELI
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|12/18/26
|$80.5
|$80.5
|$80.5
|$1500.00
|$40.2K
|51
|5
|MELI
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|12/18/26
|$356.0
|$320.2
|$336.73
|$2400.00
|$33.6K
|21
|1
|MELI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|10/10/25
|$24.5
|$9.7
|$19.5
|$2200.00
|$29.2K
|77
|16
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
MercadoLibre's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 101,094, the MELI's price is up by 0.23%, now at $2185.0.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.
What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre
Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2750.0.
Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?
20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2900. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2600.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.