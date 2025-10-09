This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,135 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $738,187.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1500.0 to $2460.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1500.0 to $2460.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $201.6 $195.1 $195.1 $2200.00 $585.2K 228 31 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $103.7 $90.0 $90.0 $2300.00 $90.0K 0 10 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $80.5 $80.5 $80.5 $1500.00 $40.2K 51 5 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $356.0 $320.2 $336.73 $2400.00 $33.6K 21 1 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $24.5 $9.7 $19.5 $2200.00 $29.2K 77 16

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 101,094, the MELI's price is up by 0.23%, now at $2185.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2750.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2900. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.