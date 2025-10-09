Decoding UnitedHealth Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $318,510, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,656,553.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $520.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $41.25 $37.8 $41.25 $520.00 $412.5K 199 100 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $39.65 $35.25 $39.65 $420.00 $297.3K 433 75 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $375.00 $183.4K 5.3K 1.2K UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.15 $4.85 $5.0 $380.00 $161.2K 12.4K 417 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.35 $6.7 $7.35 $372.50 $147.0K 165 280

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,076,266, the price of UNH is up by 1.3%, reaching $374.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $399.2.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $390. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $386. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $400. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $425. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.