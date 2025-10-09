Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IREN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IREN. Our analysis of options history for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,818, and 41 were calls, valued at $4,292,123.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $95.0 for IREN during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IREN's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IREN's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IREN Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $48.65 $47.0 $47.0 $22.00 $940.0K 5.8K 201 IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $49.9 $48.1 $49.0 $15.00 $294.0K 2.2K 0 IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $48.0 $46.6 $47.3 $16.00 $283.8K 678 60 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $48.95 $47.6 $48.5 $15.00 $218.2K 1.7K 0 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.9 $6.5 $6.52 $95.00 $195.2K 4.4K 305

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy. Bitcoin mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of Block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its Bitcoin miners and exchanging these Bitcoin for fiat currencies such as USD or CAD.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IREN, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of IREN

With a trading volume of 10,505,568, the price of IREN is up by 5.31%, reaching $63.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IREN

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $56.2.

* An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on IREN, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $24. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IREN, which currently sits at a price target of $42. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Arete Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for IREN, targeting a price of $82.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.