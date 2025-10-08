Smart Money Is Betting Big In LQDA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Liquidia. Our analysis of options history for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $146,265, and 6 were calls, valued at $308,032.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $40.0 for Liquidia during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Liquidia's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Liquidia's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Liquidia Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LQDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.5 $3.2 $3.4 $30.00 $85.0K 6.6K 269 LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.4 $2.1 $2.1 $35.00 $73.5K 3.2K 801 LQDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.1 $17.1 $17.69 $40.00 $61.9K 0 35 LQDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.0 $16.5 $16.5 $40.00 $57.7K 0 35 LQDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.4 $2.1 $2.2 $35.00 $55.0K 3.2K 451

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Present Market Standing of Liquidia

Currently trading with a volume of 2,319,840, the LQDA's price is up by 0.81%, now at $24.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Liquidia

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.0.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

