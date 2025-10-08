Hut 8 Unusual Options Activity For October 08

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 74 extraordinary options activities for Hut 8. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $191,072, and 71 are calls, amounting to $4,447,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $55.0 for Hut 8 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hut 8's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hut 8's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Hut 8 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.45 $20.87 $25.00 $459.1K 3.4K 1.5K HUT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $15.35 $14.05 $14.75 $30.00 $221.2K 9.4K 159 HUT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.38 $42.00 $80.7K 2 250 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.26 $1.96 $2.26 $52.00 $61.2K 49 551 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.44 $2.16 $2.44 $50.00 $57.8K 16 925

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hut 8, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Hut 8 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,066,114, the price of HUT is up 6.69% at $44.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Hut 8

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Hut 8, targeting a price of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

