What the Options Market Tells Us About Tesla

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 994 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 446 are puts, totaling $30,454,000, and 548 are calls, amounting to $37,964,999.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $960.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 6309.68 with a total volume of 13,981,701.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $960.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $435.7 $433.75 $435.38 $5.00 $435.3K 23.7K 2.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.15 $17.05 $17.15 $500.00 $313.8K 38.9K 6.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.7 $440.00 $239.7K 12.7K 58.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.89 $440.00 $198.7K 12.7K 63.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $8.65 $8.55 $8.65 $435.00 $173.0K 4.8K 66.3K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Tesla

With a volume of 56,093,051, the price of TSLA is up 1.36% at $438.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $405.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Tesla with a target price of $435. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $247. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $410. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $483.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.