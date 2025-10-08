Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Unity Software

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,361,504 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,162,291.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $65.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Unity Software stands at 3680.67, with a total volume reaching 18,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Unity Software, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.03 $40.00 $684.2K 6.7K 2.0K U PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.82 $42.00 $291.0K 700 510 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.56 $1.53 $1.56 $47.00 $129.4K 5.3K 2.4K U PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.03 $40.00 $120.9K 6.7K 312 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.57 $1.54 $1.57 $47.00 $106.7K 5.3K 1.4K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

In light of the recent options history for Unity Software, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,092,888, the U's price is up by 0.77%, now at $36.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $42.45.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $40. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $42. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.