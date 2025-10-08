10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $435.00 $27.4K 4.8K 54.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $230.00 $99.0K 42.1K 19.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $180.00 $68.4K 6.3K 3.6K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $35.00 $64.0K 22.3K 2.2K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.00 $39.2K 18.1K 1.2K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/27 $30.00 $31.5K 26 798 MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.00 $46.5K 8.5K 723 SGHC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.00 $104.7K 30.4K 366 CBRL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $37.50 $25.6K 372 304 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $175.00 $50.1K 1.1K 253

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $783.0 per contract. There were 4820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 42123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $1369.0 per contract. There were 6395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 22393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 18128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 709 day(s) on September 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 620 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 8565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SGHC (NYSE:SGHC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 30458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 1186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

