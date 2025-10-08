This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $421,857, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,702,653.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $400.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 4777.79, with a total volume reaching 7,960.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $57.25 $55.65 $56.5 $240.00 $327.7K 145 2 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.3 $3.15 $3.23 $247.50 $142.2K 765 657 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.95 $240.00 $124.2K 4.8K 772 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.52 $2.27 $2.44 $240.00 $122.5K 2.2K 926 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.1 $2.01 $2.1 $237.50 $100.8K 1.2K 778

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,357,748, the price of CRM is up by 0.18%, reaching $240.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $276.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $276.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.