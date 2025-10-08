Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 46 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $720,412, and 35 were calls, valued at $4,919,801.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $125.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Airlines Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Airlines Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.48 $2.4 $2.48 $100.00 $1.5M 1.1K 7.9K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.33 $0.54 $0.88 $103.00 $1.0M 416 15.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.88 $1.8 $1.81 $125.00 $579.7K 17.4K 16 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $102.00 $154.8K 135 512 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.25 $6.2 $7.1 $102.00 $154.0K 135 294

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,829,725, the UAL's price is up by 1.69%, now at $98.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.2.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $131. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

