Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DDOG Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $462,449 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $4,964,800.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $220.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Datadog's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Datadog's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $54.4 $53.15 $54.0 $115.00 $2.1M 539 391 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $53.75 $53.4 $53.75 $130.00 $1.5M 610 392 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.5 $12.15 $12.5 $160.00 $125.0K 364 0 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $200.00 $101.0K 1.5K 46 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.25 $17.0 $17.0 $150.00 $85.0K 7.9K 50

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Datadog

With a trading volume of 3,288,017, the price of DDOG is up by 6.56%, reaching $164.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Datadog

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Datadog with a target price of $170. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $190. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.