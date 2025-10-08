Smart Money Is Betting Big In Home Depot Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $150,472, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $570,512.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $330.0 to $445.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Home Depot's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Home Depot's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $445.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $51.45 $50.8 $51.0 $430.00 $86.7K 55 17 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.85 $6.5 $6.63 $440.00 $62.9K 200 99 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $405.00 $57.0K 1.0K 108 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $11.0 $10.2 $11.0 $415.00 $53.9K 356 49 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $55.75 $53.3 $55.75 $380.00 $44.5K 451 8

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,353 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool, and landscaping projects, while the pending acquisition of GMS will lift building product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Home Depot, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 715,584, the price of HD is up 0.08% at $387.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $497.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

